Zimbabwe: Politburo to Meet On Thursday

22 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)

The Zanu PF will convene a Politburo meeting on Thursday this week at the party's headquarters as the party finalises its preparations for by-elections, scheduled for March 26.

In a statement, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa, said the ordinary session of the Politburo will be held on Thursday.

"The Secretary for Administration Cde Dr Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all members that there will be an Ordinary Session of the Politburo to be held on Thursday, 24, 2022 at the Home of the People's Revolution, Zanu PF headquarters commencing 1000 hours.

All members should be seated by 0945 hours sharp," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

