Zimbabwe: Women Trained in Life Sustaining Skills

A group of women at the Zimbabwe Republic Police Support Unit at Chikurubi have received starter packs for detergent-making including dish washing liquid, pine gel, petroleum jelly and drink making.

The women, who also received exercise books for their children donated by President Mnangagwa, last month went for a training programme in manufacturing detergents and drinks initiated by Zanu PF Harare East Constituency candidate Cde Mavis Gumbo.

A beneficiary, Mrs Alice Dube, said the detergent-making project will empower them financially.

"Instead of relying solely on my husband, l will be able to support the family. We applaud Cde Gumbo for initiating such a wonderful programme," she said.

Another beneficiary, Mrs Rutendo Moyo, said empowerment projects are coming in handy. "I want to thank Cde Gumbo for facilitating our training and also making sure that we were provided with the starter packs for manufacturing petroleum jelly," she said.

Speaking at the handover ceremony yesterday, Zanu PF Politburo member and Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, said the New Dispensation is people oriented and offers solutions to the people.

"Please vote for Cde Gumbo, someone who offers solutions not other political opponents who just come with grievances without offering solutions. Vote for somebody connected to the power that can solve your issues.

"Vote Cde Gumbo, someone who understands your issues better as women. Voting for a fellow woman is empowering the community," she said.

Minister Nyoni was accompanied by Zanu PF Politburo member Cde Omega Hungwe and Zanu PF Harare provincial chairlady Cde Ratidzo Mukarati. Cde Gumbo also held a rally in Tafara where Zanu PF national chairman also Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri and party leadership drummed up support for her.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri donated flour to women that were trained in baking confectionery and road runners to those with poultry projects.

She assured people without title deeds that the Government was working flat out to ensure that everyone benefits as the Second Republic wants people to stay comfortably including those duped by land barons.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri also took a swipe at the opposition led local authorities for destroying cities and towns with service delivery on a nose dive.

"Garbage is all over the place and this came with opposition led councils which are full of confusion. Diseases are now a common feature. Most roads are now like fish ponds, but now being built by the Government so that the sunshine city restores to its former glory.

"Water woes are a major challenge, but the Government intervened through drilling of boreholes. 35 000 boreholes are being drilled countrywide," she said.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said construction of Kunzvi dam as a permanent solution to end the perennial water woes in Tafara Suburb and surrounding areas was in pipeline.

She also denounced cases of violence being reported among political parties and also urged youths to abstain from taking illicit drugs.

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri also encouraged unity among party cadres saying it was the basis for development.

Zanu PF acting Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau, Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Cde Goodwills Masimirembwa and Zanu PF Mashonaland East chairperson also National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Cde Daniel Garwe were among those that graced the event.