Zimbabwe: Nation Gears for Distinct Uhuru Celebrations

THIS year the country will hold national Independence Day celebrations aptly themed "[email protected]; Leaving No One and No Place Behind" as the country embraces the inclusiveness of the Second Republic, which has redefined Zimbabwe's socio-political and economic landscape through people-tailored policies.

Zimbabwe, which was born after a protracted liberation struggle will on April 18 celebrate its 42nd anniversary riding on a crest of achievements brought by President Mnangagwa in a short space of time notwithstanding the baneful economic sanctions and periodic droughts brought by natural disasters.

In an interview, Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the celebrations are all-embracing to the totality of Zimbabweans, black or white, local or those living in the Diaspora.

Minister Mutsvangwa said before the main celebrations in Bulawayo, President Mnangagwa will host a Children's Party at the Khumalo Hockey Stadium in the same city.

"This starts at 9 in the morning until 4pm with various entertainment activities in between the keynote speech by the President. We call upon Zimbabweans to grace this occasion.

"On the 18th we will have Independence Day celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium with gates opening at 7 am. The address by His Excellency is expected around midday. A number of activities have been lined up to include mass, police, ZDF (Zimbabwe Defence Forces), and ZPCS (Zimbabwe Prisons Correctional Services) displays. There will be a flypast and lighting of the Independence flame.

"It will be a memorable celebration this year given Covid-19 had restricted us to virtual celebrations, which has changed this year with this physical gathering.

"In the afternoon there will be the President's Independence Trophy pitting Highlanders vs Dynamos. To round off the celebrations in the evening there will be a musical gala bringing together the various musical genres from across the country," she said.

Leading artistes from across the country are billed to perform at the Uhuru Celebrations that will bring the nation together including reaching out to the white population that waged an unpopular war against the black majority, those who fled majority rule in 1980, and those who left the country at the turn of the millennium due to the land reform programme that redressed colonial land inequities.

All this is taking place because President Mnangagwa, and his Second Republic have ushered in a new era of inclusive growth towards Vision 2030 and the prospect of middle income status nation, Minister Mutsvangwa said.

"This poignant global appeal is underpinned by the national policy of devolution which distributes resources and decentralises decision-making. That way it frees up and mobilises local initiative to take full scope of comparative advantage at all the geographical levels of a united Zimbabwe.

"It is emblematic of this new spirit that this year 2022, Independence Day celebrations will be enjoyed in Bulawayo, the second largest metropolitan city as well as sub regional capital of the all Matabeleland Provinces."

On top of that, Minister Mutsvangwa said the age of 42 demotes wholesome emancipation both politically and economically.

"It entails a bold vision and a can-do vigour by a people who heroically fought a modern African war against imperial and racist minority rule. This crescendo into a spectacular military victory and the rebirth of a redoubtable new African state. The 1980 landslide plebiscite went on to endorse the democratic ethos and the political maturity of the new Nation of Zimbabwe. It became a proud new member in the comity of sovereign nations."

Since 1980 the country has recorded "scintillating" successes and also severe challenges such as natural disasters and hurtful illegal economic sanctions.

"The advent of the Second Republic issued by the November 2017 Operation Restore Legacy has unshackled the youthful Republic. It has brought about the full national play of latent capacity. All this points to the prospect of realising prosperity long yearned by an energetic, resourceful, and organised society.

"After all, the modern Zimbabwe nation fought a revolutionary People's War to victory. The sequel is this gift to Africa of a highly structured and risk-conscious society with extreme forbearance in face of concerted hostility by powerful yet hostile erstwhile adversaries. Two decades of sustained sanctions have not bent the will and spirit of the Zimbabwe Nation.

"Paradoxically, it has marshalled inner resilience, giving issue to new sinews of economic growth that is now the pride of friends as it is also the envy of ill-wishers," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Quoting Russian revolutionary Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, who famously said, "There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen," Minister Mutsvangwa said in a very short space of time the Second Republic has managed to transform the country, leapfrogging its industrialisation and modernisation.

"The whole landscape has been converted into a massive construction site. The yellow metal is busy building roads, bridges, dams, waterways, mining headgear and smelter furnaces, airports, houses, and even a sparkling new Parliament.

"A massive new city is soon to sprout around the Mvuma-Chivhu-Manhize Steel Plant. The first one since Independence in 1980.

"We are still working on the list of artistes to play and will provide that information in due course. We want to rally up all Zimbabweans locally and abroad to make time to attend this year's Independence Day celebration. Like I alluded to earlier, we will be celebrating the attainment of our freedom from colonial oppressors and at the same time celebrating the great milestones brought about by the visionary and selfless leadership of President Mnangagwa. The development agenda has indeed been inclusive and we must be proud of ourselves," she said.

The minister said a full list of performing artistes will be announced in due course.