Zimbabwe: Kiwa Appointed ZEC Deputy Chair

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Rodney Simukai Kiwa as the deputy chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Commissioner Kiwa holds a Masters' degree in Public Administration from the University of South Africa and a Bachelor of Administration from the then University of Rhodesia.

The appointment was announced by ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba in a statement.

"The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is pleased to announce the designation of Commissioner Rodney Simukai Kiwa as deputy chairperson of the commission.

"His Excellency, the President, made the appointment in accordance with the law," said Justice Chigumba.

Commissioner Kiwa joined the Commission in November 2021.

He is an expert in diplomacy, mediation and conflict resolution and former deputy chairperson of the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC). He is also an independent consultant on peace and security. Commissioner Kiwa worked at the African Union Commission (AU) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in various senior portfolios.

He has also attended several training courses including the Public Service Training School; diplomatic training under Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Kenya Foreign Service Institute; United Nations senior officials training programme and Japan International Cooperation Agency.