Zimbabwe: Kiwa Appointed ZEC Deputy Chair

22 March 2022
The Herald (Harare)

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Rodney Simukai Kiwa as the deputy chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Commissioner Kiwa holds a Masters' degree in Public Administration from the University of South Africa and a Bachelor of Administration from the then University of Rhodesia.

The appointment was announced by ZEC chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba in a statement.

"The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is pleased to announce the designation of Commissioner Rodney Simukai Kiwa as deputy chairperson of the commission.

"His Excellency, the President, made the appointment in accordance with the law," said Justice Chigumba.

Commissioner Kiwa joined the Commission in November 2021.

He is an expert in diplomacy, mediation and conflict resolution and former deputy chairperson of the SADC Electoral Advisory Council (SEAC). He is also an independent consultant on peace and security. Commissioner Kiwa worked at the African Union Commission (AU) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in various senior portfolios.

He has also attended several training courses including the Public Service Training School; diplomatic training under Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Kenya Foreign Service Institute; United Nations senior officials training programme and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X