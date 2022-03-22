Nigeria: Zamfara Govt, Police Confirm Fresh Bandits' Attacks

Governor Matawalle describes recent bandits' attacks in Bukkuyum and Maru local government areas as "dastardly" and "cowardly"

PREMIUM TIMES reported how 24 residents, including the village head, three other traditional title holders and other people were killed by bandits in Ganar Kiyawa community of Bukkuyum local government Sunday morning.

In a statement signed by Zailani Bappa, the governor's media aide, Mr Matawalle said he also received security briefings of attacks on some communities in Maru and Bungudu local government areas Sunday evening.

While noting that the attacks came at a time the state was witnessing peace, Mr Matawalle said it would not deter his administration from ensuring that people of the state enjoy lasting peace.

"It is unfortunate that this attack is coming at a time when we are experiencing improved peace in the state where we were able to host millions of people on an important religious event without a single incidence," Governor Matawalle observed.

"However, this and other isolated cases of banditry across the state will not deter our efforts at ensuring a peaceful Zamfara State, an oath we have taken to pursue with our fullest capability," Mr Matawalle assured citizens of the state.

Police say 'only 16 killed'

In an SMS sent to PREMIUM TIMES earlier in the day, the state police command spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said the number of those killed was exaggerated.

Mr Shehu, superintendent of police, said the attackers killed 16 people in Ganar Kiyawa community Sunday morning.

"The villagers killed by the bandits at Ganar kiyawa village in Bukkuyum LGA were 16 and not 24 or 20 as being reported by some section of the media," he said in the SMS

The police spokesperson also said security agents were making efforts to ensure normalcy returns in the area.

"The Zamfara Police Command in collaboration with the military are currently at the affected community conducting an extensive bush combing with a view to returning normalcy and apprehending the perpetrators of this bizarre crime," he added.