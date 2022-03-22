Tunisia: Siliana - Dams See Rise in Fill Rate

21 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The fill rate of dams in the governorate of Siliana has seen a clear improvement, after the rainfall recorded in the last three days in the region.

Thus, the fill rate of the Lakhmess dam has reached 90% with 750,000 m3 against 600,000 m3, local delegate at the regional Agricultural Development Authority (CRDA) in Siliana Moncef Herimi told TAP Monday.

In the same context, water stocks in dam R'mil have amounted to one million 600 thousand m3 against 800 thousand m3 or a fill rate of 80%, added the official.

Similarly, the fill rate of the Siliana dam has reached 9 million 400 thousand m3 against 4 million m3, up 30%, according to the same source.

