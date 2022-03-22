Tunisia: Judo - Algiers African Open - Tunisia Finish Second With 5 Gold Medals

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's national judo team ended their participation in the Algiers African Open in second place behind Algeria, after winning eight medals (5 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze).

The gold medals were won by Fraj Dhouibi -60 kg), Oumaima Bdioui (-48 kg), Nihel Landolsi (-70 kg), Abdelaziz Ben Ammar (-90 kg) and Koussai Ben Ghars (-100 kg).

The silver medal went to Mariem Bejaoui (-63 kg), while the two bronze medals were secured by Sarra Mzoughi (+78 kg) and Wahib Hadiouche (+100 kg).

127 judokas (75 men and 52 women) took part in the Algiers African Open. They come from seven countries: Algeria, New Zealand, Senegal, Belgium, Iraq, Tunisia and Ivory Coast.