Tunisia: Online Consultation - Over 500,000 Participants, Politics Take Lead

21 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The online national consultation announced by the President of the Republic last December 13 to to canvas public opinion about reforms closed on March 20.

The electronic platform saw the participation of 534,915 people (366,210 men and 168,705 women), figures show.

The 30-39 age group leads rankings with the highest participation rate (25.6%), while those under 20 are bottom ranked with 2.3%.

Political issues are of capital importance (19.7%), while cultural and educational issues have the bottom position (15.3%). The rates of interaction with other themes are as follows: economic issues (17.2%), social affairs (16.5%), quality of life (15.5%) and sustainable development (15.7%).

