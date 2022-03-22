Tunisia: Saïed - National Dialogue Will Take Place After Review of Online Consultation's Results

21 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The national dialogue will take place after reviewing and synthesising the results of the online national consultation, said President Kais Saied.

In a speech delivered on the 66th Anniversary of Independence Sunday, Saïed pointed out that the "success" of the national consultation despite the obstacles and inconveniences was made possible by the will of citizens who want to pave the way for dialogue.

The State did not spend any millime to organise the Consultation, he underlined.

"Citizens will express themselves through a national referendum next July 25 (Day of the Republic and the launch of the Revolution rectification process)."

The Head of State last December 13 announced a roadmap aimed at introducing legislative and constitutional reforms, before holding early legislative elections on December 17, 2022.

