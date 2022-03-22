Liberia: Senate Education Committee Pleads With Tubman University Lecturers and Students to Return to Class

Monrovia — The Senate Standing Committee on Education has pleaded with professors and students of the Tubman University (TU) in Maryland County to return to the classrooms and allow other high schools in the area that were closed due to a protest staged by students of TU to reopen.

They made the plea during a committee hearing with representation of the TU staff and students on Capitol Hill on Monday, March 21, 2022. The hearing was a result of a communication written by Senator Gble-Gbo Brown of Maryland County to Plenary of the Senate.

Last week, Senator Brown requested the intervention of the Senate into a protest action carried out by staffers and students of the Tubman University in Maryland County. His request was endorsed by Plenary of the Senate who mandated the committee on Education to intervene.

Protesting students of the Tubman University in Harper City, Maryland County disrupted grade school activities in Harper City, demanding government's attention to an indefinite go-slow by the faculty association of the University since February.

The aggrieved students Tuesday and Thursday, March 8 and 10, 2022, besieged learning activities in the coastal capital, erecting barricades at various school entrances and disrupting normal classes.

Their move is in "solidarity" with members of the faculty, who have since February 26, 2022, abandoned classes in demand of several counts, including the removal of the TU's President, Dr. Elliott Wreh Wilson.

The protesting students placed locks and chairs at major entrances (doors) of the Harper Administration building and the Harper City Hall, respectively were women groups from across the county had converged for the observance of this year's International Woman's Day, forcing the women to relocate to the St. Theresa's Catholic Parish Hall to observe the day.

President resigns under pressure

On March 19, 2022, President George Weah received and accepted the resignation of Dr. D. Elliott Wreh-Wilson, who was appointed President of Tubman University in Harper, Maryland County four years ago.

In his resignation letter, Dr. D. Elliott Wreh-Wilson thanked President Weah for the opportunity given him to serve Tubman University. According to Dr. Wreh-Wilson, it was indeed a great privilege and an honor for a man born in Maryland County, of parents from Picnic-Cess, Grand Kru County to serve the student constituency in his county of birth.

He stated that he was constrained to resign because he does not view violence as a means of order, following adversity after adversity on the campus of Tubman University. "Dr. Weah extends his thanks and appreciation to Dr. D. Elliott Wreh-Wilson for his dedicated and compassionate services rendered to Tubman University and the Country.

"The President wished Dr. Wreh-Wilson well in his future endeavors and hopes he remains available to serve his Country in any other capacity, futuristically."

Meanwhile, President Weah has appointed Dr. Emmanuel Leon Sie-Wreh as Acting President of Tubman University, pending the vetting of candidates by the Board of Trustees for subsequent appointment of a new President of Tubman University.