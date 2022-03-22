Liberia: Firestone Liberia Welcomes New Class of Medical Interns

Harbel — As part of its ongoing medical internship program, Firestone Liberia has accepted four new postgraduate medical doctors into its intensive three-month (February-May 2022) training rotation at the Firestone Medical Center at Duside. During the program the interns will undertake rigorous training in two specialties: Internal Medicine and Obstetrics/ Gynecology (OBGYN).

Firestone Health Services holds a "Level 2 Training Hospital" grading from the Ministry of Health, which allows Firestone to train health practitioners such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory technicians, anesthetists and other health professionals.

In addition to its training efforts, Firestone Health Services includes a full-service referral hospital with 300 beds at its Duside location, and two regional clinics operated as part of its fully funded community infrastructure.

The new intern doctors at the hospital in Duside, Margibi County are:

Doctors Watchen Synder and Emmanuel J. Villizu in Internal Medicine

Doctors Motemah Freeman and Patience T. Dobson in Obstetrics/ Gynecology

"I am very happy to be here," said Dr. Emmanuel J. Villizu, specializing in Internal Medicine. "Coming to the Firestone Medical Center at Duside was something I chose because I have heard good things about the conducive working environment, friendly staff, and doctors. I really wanted to experience it for myself! I came to do internal medicine, but here I will have the opportunity to rotate in multiple hospital wards and train to also be a rural doctor. I appreciate Firestone Liberia for that."

Dr. Patience T. Dobson, specializing in Obstetrics/ Gynecology (OBGYN) said, "It's an incredible opportunity for us as young doctors. Though we are here for specific areas of study, we will also have the opportunity to learn other things that will improve our skills as doctors. We want to say thank you to Firestone Liberia for this opportunity, the warm welcome they have given us, and the chance to serve and give back to our country. Thank you."

Welcoming the interns, Firestone Liberia's Medical Director Doctor Benedict Wollor said "We are proud to say we have now trained more than 50 interns in our program, many of whom have gone on to practice medicine in regional hospitals throughout Liberia. The opportunity is yours to make the most out of this internship".

The internship program forms part of Firestone Liberia's commitment to knowledge sharing in the country, and the critical medical training gained through these internships ensures that key medical skills and training are being passed on.

"Through providing skills development in the medical field," says Don Darden, General Manager at Firestone Liberia, "we have not only been able to provide our community with better access to quality healthcare but also created a network of medical professionals to serve Liberia for the future. Firestone Liberia is committed to enriching Liberia through enabling its own community to create change."