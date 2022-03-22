West African Anti-Graft Chiefs Elect Liberia's Martin As Vice President of the Body

Monrovia — West African Anti-Corruption Chiefs meeting in the Nigerian Capital Abuja have elected the Executive Chairperson of the LACC Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin as its new Vice President for the Regional Group.

Cllr. Edwin Kla Martin received overwhelming support from colleagues in the sub-region to clinch the post.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja after his election, Cllr. Martin promised to work with colleagues in the sub-region to reduce opportunity for corruption and bring greater happiness to ECOWAS citizens through effective coordination among anti-graft bodies in the fight against corruption.

He said there is no other alternative to economic prosperity in West Africa than an aggressive fight against corruption and abuse.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of Nigeria Abdurasheed Bawa is now the president replacing Sierra Leone's Anti-graft Chief Francis Ben Kaifala.