Liberia: AMEU Examiner Accused of Rape By Prospective Admits Having Sex but Says It Was Consensual

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court has jailed the Acting Director for Entrance at AME University at the Monrovia Central Prison for allegedly raping an 18-year-old prospective student.

Defendant Tony Fasasi was on Monday, March 21, forwarded to a court to face criminal prosecution, following police weeklong investigation, and was charged with rape, in violation of Chapter 14, Section 14.70 of the New Rape Law.

The victim told police investigators that on March 8, she and another female identified as Sharon sat the AME University's entrance, but unfortunately, their names did not come out.

She said, they were informed by Defendant Fasasi that they failed, because they did not complete one question on each subject, but the victim and her colleague pleaded with him for 30-minutes to redo the incomplete questions which he agreed to.

According the police, the defendant later told the friend to leave because she passed the test but asked the victim to stay behind because he wanted them to "bond" - have sex with her - but she rejected.

According to her, he then locked his office door, overpowered and sexually abused her.

The Acting Director for Entrance Exam at AME University has admitted having sex with the victim but said it was based on her consent, contrary to her accounts to the police.

Meanwhile, prior to Monday's proceeding, the administration of the AME University released a statement suspending Defendant Fasasi for time "indefinite" and stated that the administration does not intend to render judgment in a matter.

The University statement also confirmed that Fasasi, who happens to be one of its employees, was invited by the Women and Children Protection Section of the Liberia National Police (LNP) on March 10, based on a complaint of alleged rape filed by the victim, who was seeking enrollment at the University.

"Due to the University's "Zero Tolerance" policy on sexual exploitation and abuse, coupled with our desire to ensure a fair and transparent investigation, the administration has suspended the accused employee indefinitely until the investigation is complete," the statement said.