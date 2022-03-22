Liberia: NEC Releases By-Election Timetable

The National Elections Commission releases here timetable for the May 10, 2022, senatorial by-election in Lofa County, commencing with Candidate Nomination process which already started on Saturday, March 19, to end of campaign on May 8.

According to NEC, registration of aspirants commenced on May 19th at 9:00 AM in the James Fromayan Hall of the Commission between 9th and 10th Streets in Sinkor, Monrovia and ends on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 5:00 PM.

During this period, aspirants may submit registration application documents to the NEC Nomination Committee in person, as the NEC will not accept applications thru an agent or a proxy.

Political parties, coalitions, alliances or the chairperson or secretary general of a political party, coalition or alliance may pick up registration package at the commission, while independent aspirants or their designees may do so.

Eligibility

According to NEC, an aspirant or applicant must be a Liberian citizen and prove citizenship; must have attained the age of 30 years; be domiciled in Lofa County for not less than a year prior to May 10th, polling day, and be a taxpayer with a functioning office in Voinjama City, the political capital of the county.

NEC requires an aspirant to pay a non-refundable registration fee of US$750 or its equivalent in Liberian Dollars into a designated account at the Central Bank of Liberia and submit proof of said payment along with a completed registration application to the Nomination Committee, among other requirements.

Aspirants are required to fully observe COVID-19 measures and procedures within the Registration Center, including social distancing, hands washing, and wearing of face masks.

However, NEC warns that receipt of completed forms and documents does not constitute an aspirant's registration acceptance as additional processes, scrutiny and display must be completed.

"The NEC may take all lawful steps which it deems necessary, including the holding of investigation/hearing to verify the accuracy of the information and/or documentation submitted by an aspirant, political party, coalition or alliance so as to ascertain whether same is authentic and whether the aspirant is qualified under the Liberian Constitution, the Elections Law, National Code of Conduct, and/or the Regulations", the Commission says.

It adds that the Candidate Nomination Committee shall notify an aspirant of its decision to accept or reject his or her nomination/registration application and that an aspirant whose application has been rejected may, within 24 hours following receipt of said decision, appeal to the NEC Board of Commissioners, noting that an aspirant dissatisfied with the rejection decision of the Board may, within 48 hours following receipt of the said decision, further appeal to the Honorable Supreme Court.

"An appeal filed beyond the period(s) stated herein shall be dismissed for lack of jurisdiction", the NEC continues.

The pending by-election in Lofa County followed the conviction of Senator-elect, J. Brownie Samukai and two co-defendants on criminal charges for misapplication of funds totaling over a million United States for soldiers' pension account at the Central Bank of Liberia.

He was accordingly mandated by the criminal court to pay 50 percent of the amount or face two years imprisonment, which he failed to meet up with. The Supreme Court of Liberia subsequently ordered Samukai and co-defendants incarceration for two years for failure to comply with the court's mandate.

But President George Manneh Weah recently asked the High Court to suspend the two-year sentence to enable Samukai and others restitute the money.

The Laws of Liberia forbid a criminal convict from contesting for and occupying public office hence, the need for by-election to fill the vacant senatorial seat.