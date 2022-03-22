Liberia: Sen. Kangar-Lawrence LP Faction Withdraws From CPP

Senator Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence faction of the Liberty Party (LP) on Monday, March 21, 2022, officially announced its withdrawal from the Collaborating Political Parties, terminating its membership with the CPP.

The Nyonblee faction is the third to withdraw from the beleaguer CPP since the withdrawal of the All Liberian Party, followed by the former Ruling Unity Party.

Announcing their decision at a Press conference on Monday, March 21, 2022, the National Secretary General of Nyounblee Kangar-Lawrence faction of the Liberty Party, Mr. Jacob Julius Smith explained that decision was based on the advice Advisory Council.

He said the Advisory Council met in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County from January 28-29, 2022 and mandated the National Executive Committee of the party through a resolution to withdraw the LP from the Collaborating Political Parties.

" Now, therefore, its resolve by the National Executive Committee of the Liberty Party, acting on the mandate of the Executive Council, that effectively the Liberty Party hereby withdraws and thereby terminates its membership with the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) " Mr. Smith pronounced.

According to him, on February 21, 2019, the Liberty Party along with three other registered political Parties namely Unity Party, Alternative National Congress and All Liberian Party signed a memorandum of understanding through their political leaders expressing their desire to establish an umbrella political organization to which the constituent Political parties would surrender their individual ambitions and form single slates of tickets for the Presidential and legislative elections in 2023.

Mr. Smith further indicated that on May 19, 2020, the four political parties formally signed through their respective political leaders a collaborative framework document providing details for their national governance philosophy, adding that following the signing of the said framework document, LP had committed itself to observe the tenets of the document.

He said they have honored and respected the right of constituent members to maintain their membership bases void of interference from others members' parties.

The Liberty Party Scribe explained that during its eight-month rotational leadership, LP worked diligently to set the basis for the consolidation of the principal of the collaborating political parties.

" Whereas, it has repeatedly been observed over the past several months that the Alternative National Congress headed by Mr. Alexander B. Cummings and a constituent member of the CPP has been proceeding in a manner and form that undercut the spirit and intent of the collaboration, including fueling intra-party conflict within the Liberty Party," he said.

Mr. Smith continues that the CPP is now further beset with a seemingly intractable conflict growing out of the mishandling of the CPP framework document by the ANC during its eight months of leadership as being demonstrated by multiple acrimonies involving the ANC and other constituent political parties of the CPP which have resulted to litigation contrary to the spirit and determination of the collaboration.

He pointed out that as a result of the aforementioned, it has now become glaring that the purpose which underpinned the establishment of the collaborating political parties as expressed in the framework document can no longer be realized under the circumstance herein stated.

Smith, therefore, noted that as a result, the Liberty Party is duty-bound to take every lawful measure to safeguard its integrity and interest consistent with its constitution and cherished guiding principles.