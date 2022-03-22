Liberia: Calm Returns to Tubman University Following Dr. Wilson's Resignation

Maryland County — Calm returns to Tubman University in Harper City, Maryland County following the resignation of the University's President Dr. Elliott Wreh Wilson, yielding to demand from the Faculty Association and protesting students over alleged administrative malpractices that he denied.

In his resignation letter, Dr. Wilson thanks President Geroge Manneh Weah for the opportunity afforded him to serve the University.

He says it was indeed a great privilege and an honor for him, born in Maryland County, with parents from Picnic-Cess, Grand Kru County to serve the student constituency in his county of birth.

Dr. Wilson explains that he was constrained to resign because he does not view violence as a means of order, following adversity after adversity on the campus of Tubman University.

President Weah has accepted the resignation of Dr. Wilson and thanked him for his dedicated and compassionate services to Tubman University and the country at large.

Meanwhile, President Weah has appointed Dr. Emmanuel Leon Sie-Wreh, as Acting President of Tubman University, pending vetting of candidates by the Board of Trustees for subsequent appointment of a new President of Tubman University.

On March 8 and 19, 2022, aggrieved students besieged learning activities in Harper City and erected barricades at various school entrances in demand of government's attention to an indefinite go-slow by the Faculty Association since February.

Dressed in black T-shirts and jeans trousers, they marched early Tuesday, March 8, from the University's main campus and disrupted lessons at various grade schools, including public facilities in Harper, chanting, "Wreh Wilson must go.

The protesting students placed locks and chairs at major entrances (doors) of the Harper Administration building and the Harper City Hall, respectively were women groups from across the county had converged for the observance of this year's International Women's Day, forcing the women to relocate to the St. Theresa's Catholic Parish Hall to observe the day.

They also disrupted a meeting of school principals at the local head offices of the Ministry of Education in the county, and disbursed students at private and public schools, forcing them out of classes.

Earlier, the Faculty Association issued several counts against the administration of Dr. Wilson, including alleged salary discrepancy, nepotism and administration lapses, among others and demand his resignation. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/protest-continues-at-tubman-university/Editing by Jonathan Browne