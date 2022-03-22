Uganda: Jumia Unveils 9th Edition of the Biggest Tech-Sale in Uganda

Uganda's leading e-commerce platform, Jumia has officially launched the 9th edition of its annual tech-sale which runs from March 21st to April 3rd with the theme: "Upgrade your tech today".

This year's Jumia tech-sale will offer shoppers across Uganda up to 50% on more than 100,000 deals ranging from phones, TVs, computers, video games, small and large appliances, tech accessories and more.

In addition, consumers in Kampala and Entebbe will enjoy free 24 hour delivery making it very affordable for millions of city residents to upgrade their tech.

"We prioritise technology because it is a key driver of economic growth in any part of the world. If there's anything the pandemic has taught us, it is to appreciate technology. Be it in business, education, health or any other sector," Ron Kawamara, the CEO of Jumia Uganda said.

Kawamara said Jumia has over the years built strategic partnerships with superior brands like Nokia, Tecno, Hisense, Xiaomi, Blue Flame, Saatchi, Redmi, Infinix among other renown brands and trusted tech suppliers locally.

The campaign will see consumers have access to a number of opportunities to win lots of amazing prizes through games like the treasure hunt, spot the difference, spin the wheel and super discounts on select during flash sales.

Consumers can pay for their orders through mobile money, visa, mastercard, mobile money and cash on delivery.

To maximise on the tech-sale, consumers should download the Jumia app on App store or Google Play Store to get access to the thousands of deals and five million products on the Jumia platform.