Uganda: Minister Oboth Oboth Confirms He Will Stand for Speakership

The minister of state for Defence, Jacob Oboth Oboth has confirmed that he will contest for the speakership of the 11th Parliament.

The office fell vacant after its holder Jacob Oulanyah died over the weekend in Seattle, USA. Under the law, no business can be conducted in the House when the office of the speaker is vacant.

The election of the speaker is scheduled to take place on Friday March 25, according to a tentative programme.

NRM MPs wishing to vie for the position must pick forms from the party headquarters before the end of today (March 22).

In a brief interview with The Nile Post, Oboth Oboth said that while he had not yet resigned his ministerial role as some reports had suggested, he is "definitely picking the expression of interest forms" today.

He said he will consider resigning from cabinet after the NRM has decided on the matter.

Under the law, cabinet ministers cannot stand for speakership. NRM's top organs, the caucus and CEC, are set to meet on Wednesday and Thursday respectively to determine who they will back for the top position.

Oboth Oboth who chaired the Legal and Parliamentary affairs committee that controversially recommended for the lifting of the presidential age-limit said he will seek to carry on with Oulanyah's legacy.

"Jacob Oulanyah may be dead but I will not allow his dreams for the 11th Parliament to die with him," he said.

Oboth Oboth is likely to tussle it out with deputy speaker Anita Among, who has expressed interest in the position of speaker. Others expected to run for the post are: Thomas Tayebwa, Theodore Ssekikubo, Abdu Katuntu