Uganda: Legendary 'Kagusunda' Shem Ssemambo Dies

22 March 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Former Club beer and Nile Breweries marketing guru, Shem Ssemambo, commonly referred to as 'Kagusunda' has died, the family has announced.

Ssemambo was a few days ago hospitaled in the Intensive Care Unit at Paramount Hospital as he battled Transverse Myelitis disease.

Transverse Myelitis is a disorder caused by inflammation of the spinal cord.

It is characterized by symptoms and signs of neurologic dysfunction in motor and sensory tracts on both sides of the spinal cord.

The hospitalization prompted some of his Old Boys at Busoga College Mwiri to start a fundraising drive to cater for hospital bills.

However, on Monday evening, Kagusunda was pronounced dead at around 3pm.

Ssemambo became a household name in the entertainment industry in the early 2000s by sponsoring theme nights and consequently, made Club beer popular among Ugandans.

A number of musicians in those years used to mention Kagusunda's name in their songs.

Whereas he left the Nile Breweries Limited job as sales manager many years ago, his name has continued to ring a bell in ears of many Ugandans.

