Uganda: FDC Suspends Mobilisation Activities in Northern Uganda to Mourn the Death of Oulanyah

22 March 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) has suspended its activities in Northern Uganda to mourn the death of the fallen Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

President Museveni on Sunday broke the news of the death of Oulanyah, who had been hospitalised in Seattle, USA.

Speaking to the media during a news conference, FDC president Patrick Oboi Amuriat informed the public that the party will be fully participating in all ceremonies leading to the burial of the fallen speaker.

"We, therefore, wish to announce the postponement of our 8-day political program to Northern Uganda," said Amuriat.

Amuriat said it was regrettable that Oulanyah, like several prominent Ugandans, had to die while receiving treatment abroad which he said continues to expose the poor health care facilities in the country.

"This necessitates the constant call on the NRM government to put resources into the improvement of health facilities in the country,"he said.

Oulanyah was first hospitalised at Mulago hospital and later at Nakasero Hospital before he was flown to the US.

Earlier, he had been to Dubai where he underwent a surgical operation.

The government said it would issue an official statement about the burial arrangements of the Speaker today [March 22].

The minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, told the media that the government is scheduled to convene a meeting with Oulanyah's family to discuss preparations for returning the body from the US.

"We have to accord the speaker a decent burial. We urge fellow countrymen and women to continue praying for the members of the deceased's family," he said.

