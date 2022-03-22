Uganda Bolsters Relations By Opening New Chancery Building in Burundi

Uganda has opened a new chancery building at its Embassy in Bujumbura, the Burundian capital.

The building was commissioned by President Museveni's special envoy, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda who hailed the excellent cordial and bilateral relations between Uganda and Burundi which he said are historic in nature founded on shared principles of Pan Africanism and regional Integration.

"Today, marks yet another land mark in the consolidation of relations between our two sisterly countries. I would like to warmly thank the government of the Republic of Burundi for their foresight and facilitation of this process through the allocation of valuable and strategically located land to the Republic of Uganda to construct this Embassy premise."

Dr. Rugunda also commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Uganda Embassy Bujumbura team for the construction of the three storeyed building to house the country's Chancery.

He called urged the staff at the Mission to maximally utilize this building to show value for money.

"I implore the Uganda Embassy staff to maximally utilize this building to show value for money through promoting trade and business between Uganda and Burundi, enhance people-to-people as well as government-to-government contacts for the mutual benefit of both countries. Moving forward, the clientele should attest to a better experience as you implement your mandate."

According to Rugunda, government's decision to construct this Chancery in Bujumbura was informed by the strong bond of friendship built by people from the two countries but also to ensure they reduce on renting costs.

"The government of Uganda has noted with concern the increasing costs of renting premises in the various capitals around the world, and through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs came up with a policy of acquiring properties abroad to help reduce on the overhead costs," he said.

He noted that the Ugandan government deliberately awarded contracts for construction and consultancy for the building to Burundian companies in a bid to strengthen their local capacity.

"Therefore, this chancery building before us today does not only testify that our vision of acquiring property abroad is achievable but makes a bold statement that Uganda is here to stay and that Burundi is on the rise, peaceful and a reliable partner in the region."

Rugunda also noted that to further strengthen ties, Uganda Airlines which flies to Bujumbura four times a week, will see this increased to six times.

Speaking at the same function, the Burundian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Albert Shingiro applauded Uganda for constructing chancery building in Burundi which he said signifies that Uganda is there to stay.

"This beautiful building demonstrates Uganda's commitment to strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries. It is indeed a lasting symbol of the deep ties between Burundi and Uganda. This means a lot! It means that Uganda is committed to stay a good political and economic partner of Burundi forever,"Shingiro said.

He noted that investments and trade are top of the priorities between the two Presidents Museveni and Ndashimiye of Uganda and Burundi respectively.

The Burundian foreign affairs minister said his country looks forward to the third session of the Uganda-Burundi Joint Permanent Commission and business forum between the two sides as a launch pad to promoting trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Background

In 2012, the government of the Republic of Burundi offered the Embassy of Uganda a piece of land for the construction of the Chancery.

The land, identified as Plot 8467/C is strategically located in Kiyange Village (Quartier Mirrior), Buterere Zone, Ntahangwa Commune, Bujumbura City, measures 11,037 Square meters (approximately 3.25 acres).

In February 2015, a decision was made by the government of Uganda to commence construction of the Chancery.

After the completion of the bidding process, Ms ROBUCO Enterprise des Travaux de Genie et d'Hydraulique was procured as the contractor while Centre D'Etudes et de Calculs (CEC) was procured as the consultant.