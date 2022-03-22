Zimbabwe: 53 Returnees Skip Covid-19 Quarantine Centre

At least 53 returnees from South Africa have escaped from mandatory quarantine at the Beitbridge Border Covid-19 Centre.

Fears of a resurgence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant code-named 'Stealth' has prompted heightened surveillance at the country's ports of entry.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) on Monday alerted the public to the escape last week of 53 inmates, who had been checked in at the facility to contain the spread of the lesser virulent strain of the virulent respiratory disease.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: "Police are investigating 53 cases of abscondment from Beitbridge Quarantine Centre on March 17 and 18, 2022."

The police urged all visitors and citizens entering the country to go through all necessary health and safety protocols, which were put in place by the Government of Zimbabwe to curtail the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.