Zimbabwe-Born Starlet Nydam Forced to Retire From Football Aged Just 22

ZIMBABWE-BORN former Ipswich Town midfielder Tristan Nydam has announced his retirement from football at the age of just 22.

The Ipswich Town academy product suffered a nasty ankle injury at Notts County during the 2019/20 pre-season and, though he was able to return to action for the English League One club, it has eventually ended his career early.

Nydam was released at the end of last season and has now announced his retirement from the game, having made 22 appearances for the Blues.

He wrote on social media: "Like many young kids, my dream was always to play professional football. I didn't know how or when, but I knew I would. I was fortunate enough to play for Ipswich since I was 9 and for England.

"Sometimes life can throw challenges at you and the last two and half years have been extremely challenging for me, after my ankle injury. As a result, I have had to make a really tough decision and that is to retire from professional football.

"Firstly, I would like to thank Ipswich Town for everything the club did for me for the past 13 years for always supporting me, the medical staff, coaching staff and my teammates. I am thoroughly grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for always sticking by me. Lastly, I would like to thank the fans for the support they have shown me ever since I broke into the team.

"I am forever grateful for my journey and experiences and although my time as a professional footballer was limited, I look forward to all the different opportunities life has to offer me."

Nydam broke into the Town first-team during 2017-2018 season, and went on to make 20 appearances before heading to Scottish side St Johnstone for what turned out to be a difficult loan spell during the first half of the following campaign.

He returned to Ipswich and looked set to play a role in Paul Lambert's side following the fall into League One, having impressed during pre-season at left back, before suffering a bad ankle injury.

Nydam finally returned to the Ipswich side in April 2021, playing half-an-hour from the bench in the 0-0 draw with MK Dons.

That turned out to be his final appearance for the club prior to his release and, subsequently, retirement.

Nydam has also represented England at under-18 and under-19 levels but was being targeted by Zimbabwe to represent the Warriors at senior international level.