Zimbabwe: We Won't Contest 2023 Vote Without UN Observers - Chamisa

22 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Felix Matasva

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has insisted that his party would not contest the 2023 general elections if government does not allow the United Nations (UN) to observe the crunch vote.

Chamisa said this while addressing thousands of supporters during a campaign rally in Mutare Saturday ahead of this coming weekend's by-elections.

"We have learnt from the past experiences, hence I wrote to SADC officials and some leaders from other countries including the United Nations," he said.

"I informed them that we will not contest in 2023 elections without UN and conditions set up to assure the announcement of the real election winner."

The opposition accuses the ruling Zanu PF party of rigging previous elections and with Chamisa insisting that won the 2018 vote only to be cheated out of taking over power by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa-led regime.

Chamisa challenged the election outcome at the Constitutional Court but the petition was dismissed for lack of evidence.

On Saturday he told supporters that any election held without the participation of his new CCC party would not be credible.

"The election can only be conducted whilst we (CCC) are contesting. It takes two to tangle, we are the real owners of this country. Without CCC the nation will not be fully represented," he said.

"Right now my brother Mnangagwa is moving with half loaded bus because the other half belongs to CCC."

He challenged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to put in place mechanisms to ensure a fair and credible ballot.

"When Zimbabweans went to war the main fight was for all citizens to attain one man/woman one vote," he said.

"If you take a closer look, these days your vote can get you into hot soup. As it is, it seems people who fought for that vote died for nothing.

"We want to make sure that as we head towards the by-elections your vote must count. Some are asking if we will make it in the elections due to ZEC; ZEC is supposed to be a national institution."

The country will this weekend hold by-elections in some 133 parliamentary and local authority consituencies which fell vacant mostly due to recalls by the opposition MDC-T party.

