Sierra Leone: Man Jailed 26 Years for Penetrating 16-Year-Old Girl

At the Criminal Session of the High Court Holden in Freetown on the 18th of March 202 before Justice Komba Kamanda, Alhaji Baima Kanneh was standing trial on one count of sexual penetration contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act of 2012 Act No. 12, as repealed and replaced by Section 4(a)(iii) of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act of 2019 Act No.8.

It was alleged that on a date unknown between the 11th August and 5th of September 2021 in Freetown, the accused engaged in an act of sexual penetration with a child.

The prosecution led 4 witnesses including the victim who testified that the accused person was her boyfriend.

She said the accused took her to his residence when they met sometimes in August 2021, after she absconded from home.

She said the accused person proposed love to her and thereafter started having sex with him since.

Delivering his judgement, the judge noted that he found the evidence of the prosecution to be substantial and overwhelming against the accused.

He said taking advantage of a child and keeps her for almost a month in the accused person's residence without taking the child at least to the police station is unacceptable and the court will send a message that the perpetrators of such act will be severely punished. He therefore sentenced the accused person to 26 years imprisonment.

The State Prosecutor was Yusif Isaac Sesay and H. Momoh from the legal Aid Board represented the accused person.