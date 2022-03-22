Sierra Leone: Three Women in Court for Alleged Electricity Theft

Marie Njai, Fatmata Jabbie and Iye sesay made another appearance before Magistrate Sahr Kekura of the Pademba Road Court No.1 in Freetown on three counts ranging from illegal abstraction of electricity supply contrary to Section 68 of the National Electricity Act of 2011.

It was alleged that on the 9th September, 2021, at No.4C Spur Loop, Wilberforce in Freetown, all the accused persons dishonestly abstracted electricity supply.

Prosecution witness No.2,Sergeant 8576 Issa Kamara attached to the Exhibit Office at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) headquarters in Freetown, said his responsibility is to ensure the registration and safe keeping of all exhibits relating to matters reported for investigation.

He recalled on the 9th September 2021 when Inspector A.W. Jalloh handed over to him three old meters bearing the name of one Marie Njai with meter number 16400908337, Fatmata Jabbie with meter number 16400745250 and Iye Sesay with meter number 16400456603.

He said the said meters were registered in the court exhibit book RCE/171/2021 and was kept in the exhibit store to be tendered in the court when the need arises.

The said meters were produced and tendered in court and marked as for the first accused exhibit C for the second accused exhibit D and exhibit E for Iye Sesay.

The witness was cross examined by defense counsel, Charles Williams and Magistrate Kekura adjourned the matter to the 25th March 2022 for further hearing.