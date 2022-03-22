Sierra Leone: CSO Calls for a Functional Review of Rokel Commercial Bank

Following their investigations into the sexual harassment scandal, the National Consortium on Public Accountability has noted that Rokel Commercial Bank is grossly divided amongst two factions along political lines of the old folks and the new staff.

The consortium noted that if not immediately settled by the Board of Directors and the New Direction administration, the issue will have the tendency to wreck that noble revenue generation entity.

According to a press release issued by the consortium on March 18, 2022, the alleged cases of sexual exploitation and abuse have damaged prominent men, who by all indications were proven innocent of any wrong doing.

The consortium further states in its press release that sexual harassment has now become a tool all over the world to embarrass men and in some cases the actions are triggered by women that results in divorce of married couples.

"The Bank within the last three years has realized huge returns in the sum of Le52 Billion, far above Le3 Billion that used to be produced as annual returns and that has received keen appreciation of the government and the people of this country," the release states.

The Consortium recommended that, the National Privation Commission and the Government immediately restructure the top management positions with transfer to other banking institutions, while the Board of Directors to provide strategic leadership.

They also noted that for profitability purposes, all loans incurred by the Rokel Commercial Bank staff be investigated and refunded with immediate effect, and that the Board of Directors review the regulations and Acts that guide the operations of the entity to ensure that it is more discipline oriented.

They further recommended that that, strong punitive action against those staff members of the illegal group that is fighting to tarnish the hard-earned reputation as well as plans to remove the Managing Director from office, be thoroughly investigated to prevent insecurity at the bank.

"We trust and rely on the sound judgment of His Excellency the President Dr. Julius Maada Bio and assure him of the Civil Societies continued collaboration with his proactive Government to achieve the goals of the New Direction Agenda".