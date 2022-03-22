Sierra Leone: SLPP Washington Metro Chapter Hosts Farewell Dinner in Honor of Ishmael Bayoh

In the words of Judith Martin," Dinner table is the center for teaching and practicing not just of table manners but of great conversations, considerations, tolerance, family feelings and just all other accomplishments of polite society except the minuet."

Even to this writer , the oldest form of theatre is a dinner table,just as great dinners know few enemies .The latter may be highly unconnected to the focal reason as to why the chairman of SLPP Washington Metro chapter , the astute Mrs. Fatmata Dausy Wurie , in a matter of days, together with her executive,galvanized and electrified her chapter members to host a farewell dinner for Mr. Ismael Bayoh , information Attaché in the Sierra Leone Embassy in Dakar -Senegal .

The symbolic dinner was held in a specific location in Maryland on Friday , March 18 2022 .It was right at the Swahili Village, right in the Consulate Restaurant in Beltsville -Maryland -USA.

Chairman Fatmata Dausy Wurie together with her dynamic executive chose that strategic location not only to accommodate the fifty volunteers for the dinner, but showcase a true slpp love , proclivity , endearment , inclination , and tenderness to Mr. Ishmael Bayoh . SLPP Washington Metro chapter is perceived as the bastion of SLPPNA.

Before the dinner ,members entered the hall, elegantly dressed in SLPP paraphernalia , meticulously designed by madam Rakiatu Rashid Sandy,the SLPPNA regional Treasurer.

Even the on-lookers were mesmerized by the very elegance and flamboyance of the SLPP members in their green colours .These SLPP pride items were in full display in the hall as members proudly showed their loyalty ,patriotism , chauvinism , jingoism , allegiance and nationalistic individualism to the their SLPP party . One bystander , a Caucasian , quietly asked this writer , if this was a dinner in honor of our president . And I quietly responded to him with a smile , pointing to Mr. Ismael Bayoh , that as a member of the party , based in Sierra Leone Embassy in Dakar -Senegal , he deserves this honour.

The Caucasian then said , I thought this was for your president ! Then I proudly told him that, if this was for our president, it will be a whole different atmosphere, probably in another more strategic location ! The comradery among the party members before the dinner created a sense of hope and optimism for the 2023 presidential elections in Sierra Leone. The dinner was prefaced with picture-taking, display of SLPP green paraphernalia meticulously designed by madam Rakiatu Rashid Sandy.

The chairman , Mrs Fatmata Dausy Wurie , in her usual jubilant, exultant and exuberant mood urged her members to take pictures in the SLPP pride items for the world to see the symbolism in green color . Madam Rachel Honor , the beloved diaspora coordinator, as usual, was actively involved in this comradery , just as the SLPP Washington metro Chapter women's leader ,madam Phebian Tucker was in full gear. Some chapter executive leaders including Mrs. Lulu Leseni Agba , the second term PRO for the chapter were all part of the great slpp comradery before the dinner .

Madam Kadi Lewis , the vice chair for the great and mighty fundraising committee, madam Nancy Kallay current chapter financial Secretary were all part of the exuberance before the dinner kicked off .

Ofcourse , Madam Rakiatu Rashid Sandy' , the meticulous designer for the SLPP paraphrnelia, and former chapter Treasurer and current SLPPNA regional Treasurer were all in their highest gear to show the world , that SLPP was the surest , most productive, fertile, fruitful , facund and high-yielding path for the nation of Sierra Leone. Even former SLPP Washington DC chapter chairman , Mr L. Bah was in a high spirit for the dinner .

Mrs. Kadi Ballah Jalloh , former SLPPNA regional Wonen's leader was dumbfounded by the atmosphere created by the SLPP Washjinton DC chapter . This writer watched the Queen mother truly mesmerized !

The dinner- proper was prefaced with invocations by former chairman L. Bah ( Muslim ) and regional Treasurer and designer of the slpp paraphernalia , Madam Rakiatu Rashid Sandy ( Christian ) .

In her humbling introduction , the chairman , Mrs. Fatmata Dausy Wurie gave a brief backdrop as to why , together with her dynamic executive, thought it prudent , to mobilize and galvanize the Washington slpp members to host a farewell dinner in honor of Mr. Ismael Bayoh , the information Attaché -Sierra Leone Embassy in Dakar Senegal .

Mrs Fatmata Wurie prefaced her introduction by loudly chanting the slpp party slogan and this was repeated, in acclamation by her slpp listeners . All other none- members of the party in the hall were mesmerized by the loud chanting of the SLPP slogan!

With great passion ,Mrs Wurie stressed that SLPP world -wide truly believes in family values as well as national welfare and progressive agenda for Sierra Leone .

That every member of the party ,irrespective of your membership, has a respectable status . Mrs. Wurie formerly presented Mr. Ismael Bayoh as the grand reason why her executive thought it fitting and prudent to have a special dinner in honor of Mr. Ismael Bayoh .

Mrs. Wurie then called on every member of the 12 table occupied by SLPP members to make a statement to Mr. Bayoh .

A special SLPP paraphenalia was presented to Mr. Bayoh, by the popular Queen mother , Mrs Kadi Ballah Jalloh , who is also a former SLPPNA regional women's leader .

So many SLPP paraphenalia pride items were presented to Mr. Bayoh by SLPP members including the chapter chairman , Mrs Fatmata Dausy Wurie, Madam Rakiatu Rashid Sandy , Mrs Lulu Luseni Agba ,, madam Kiadiatu Lewis , Madam Nancy Kallay in recognition of Mr Bayoh's grand contributions as information Attaché in Sierra Leone Embassy in Dakar -Senegal .

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his response , Mr. Ismael Bayoh ,in a mesmerized voice ,thanked SLPP Washington metro chapter for such an exuberant show of love. Mr Bayoh stressed that he was overwhelmed by the out-pour of love and appealed to every member to actively participant in the party as president Bio has put Sierra Leone on a new and productive trajectory on the world stage .

That any reverse of that trajectory could spell a dooms day for the country . He informed the gathering that, through the help of an ardent SLPP member in Embassy, he has formed a formidable and domitable SLPP chapter in Dakar -Senegal .

He expressed his unreserved appreciation to chairman Fatmata Dausy Wurie and her domitable SLPP executive in Washington . So many new members were in attendance, as the atmosphere was exuberant ,just as the meals were delicious , appetizing , scrumptious , yummy , delectable , and mouth -watering ,fit for an slpp 'king'. like Mr Ismael Bayoh . It was a lovely , pleasant , appealing , enchanting , charming dinner punctuated with high exhibition of slpp pride items, meticulously designed by madam Rakiatu Rashid Sandy . This was a dinner grounded in party loyalty and patriotism.

Commissioner Braima Moiforay