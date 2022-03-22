Gambia: Philanthropist Supports Abuko United

A philanthropist recently donated football jerseys to Abuko United Female Football Club at a ceremony held at the team's training ground at Gamtel.

Presenting the jerseys to Abuko United, Jata Sonko said he felt in love with the Abuko based-club and was pleased to be able to support them. He described the assistance as just a start as he wants to build a relationship that can yield fruits.

He thanked the team's management and staff for their steadfastness towards their work over the years and as well prayed for the club to become a football power house in The Gambia and beyond.

Mr. Sonko explained that his Sweden-based ex-professional footballer friend sent him a lot of jerseys which he has been distributing to different teams in the country.

Sarjo Dukanda, captain for Abuko United thanked the donor for his wonderful gesture, noting that the jerseys will help them in their quest for glory. She assured him that the jerseys will be taken care of and put into good use.