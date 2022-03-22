Gambia: Bombada, Latrikunda Utd Share Spoils in 2nd Division

21 March 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Bombada and Latrikunda United last Thursday shared spoils in the on-going Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after their goalless draw in their week-13 match played at the Real de Banjul Football Field.

Both sides were struggling in the country's second tier since the start of the league campaign in November 2021.

The duo came for the significant three points to improve their status in the Second Division League but the match ended goalless.

The draw moved Bombada to 12th place on the Second Tier table with 15 points.

The draw also moved Latrikunda United to 16th place on the Second Division League table with 12 points.

