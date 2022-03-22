Gambia: Touray, Bojang Fire Kulukochi Utd to Victory in Gunjur Nawetan

Striker Fabakey Touray and budding Sheriffo Bojang alias Fixer on Saturday fired Kulukochi United FC to a resounding 2-0 victory over Falcons FC in their 2021-2022 Gunjur 'nawetan' league quarterfinal encounter played at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School Field.

Fabakey Touray opened the scores for the Kulukochi based-team in the 2nd minute of the match from a stunning strike.

Sheriffo Bojang alias Fixer netted the second goal for Kulukochi United FC in the 20th minute of the match from an astonishing strike to earn the Kulukochi based-team a place in the semifinals of the Coastal Town wet season biggest football carnival.

Falcons FC reacted quickly for equaliser and crafted some goal scoring opportunities but failed to capitalise on them thus the match ended 2-0 in favour of Kulukochi United FC.

The win earned Kulukochi United FC a spot in the semifinals of Gunjur rainy season biggest football festivity.

The defeat saw Falcons FC out of the 2021-2022 Gunjur league competition and will now hang their boots until next year.