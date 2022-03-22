Kenya Ranked As 27th Unhappiest Nation Globally

Nairobi — Kenya has been ranked as the 27th unhappiest nation in the world.

This is according to the World Happiness where respondents stated that perceived government corruption is the main source of their dissatisfaction.

The report which is published by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network stated that the life evaluation is explained by variables such as GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and corruption.

Further, it was reported that communities and individuals with higher levels of trust in institutions were happier than those with low levels.

Kenya ranked 23rd in Africa with Mauritius having the highest levels of happiness among its citizens, at position 52 out of the 146 countries ranked with an average life evaluation of 6.071.