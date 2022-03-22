Namibia: Snyman Rolls Back the Years

KING Price Kings took the early lead in the Richelieu Franchise T20 series after an impressive 91-run victory against MR24/7 Namspire on Saturday.

There were also wins for XCO M&M Signs and AMH BA Blasting, but King Price Kings lead the log with the best nett run rate.

Former Namibian great Gerrie Snyman rolled back the years as he starred in the Kings' victory, with a great innings of 84 off only 47 balls, which included seven sixes and six fours.

Snyman, playing as a wild card for the Kings, and now nearly 41 years old, was as belligerent as ever as he and opening partner JP Kotze took the opposition's bowlers apart.

They put on 112 for the first wicket off only 8,5 overs, before Kotze was dismissed for 64 off only 28 balls (5x4, 7x6).

JJ Smit then joined Snyman and continued the onslaught as they added 99 for the second wicket off only 47 balls, with Smit going on to score 57 off 28 balls (6x4, 3x6).

Pikkie Ya France added 15 not out and Danie van Schoor 8 not out as they reached a huge total of 237/3 off their 20 overs.

MR24/7 lost wickets regularly with Ryan Moffett scoring 9, Karl Birkenstock 21, Ramon Wilmot 34, Matthew de Gouveia 27 and Sean Silver 38 not out as they reached 146/5 off their 20 overs, for King Price Kings to complete a one-sided victory.

Afterwards, Snyman said he just enjoyed himself.

"It was a lekka innings, it's good to see the boys on form, because all I had to do was just hang around. JP (Kotze) batted out of his skin, as usual, and JJ (Smit) also hit a nice 50 so I could just hang in there and there was no pressure," he said.

"I'm still playing for a team at the coast, so I still keep myself fit and busy playing over weekends and I just came off two back-to-back hundreds as well, so it's great to have a bit of form and just to have some fun - that's what cricket is about, I think sometimes one forgets that," he said, adding that he rates the Kings' chances of winning the title.

"With our team spirit and the way the boys are playing I reckon we've got a good chance, but T20s are very unpredictable and any team can win, it just depends on the form on the day; but if you look at our lineup, I think we've got a good chance."

The defending champions BA Blasting, meanwhile, got off to a losing start as they went down by 26 runs to XCO M$M Signs on Saturday afternoon.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

XCO M&M Signs scored a modest 142 all out, with Donovan Zealand scoring 33 not out, Malan Kruger 24, and Jan Balt 22, while Dylan Leicher took 4/20.

Their total was, however, more than enough as BA Blasting were restricted to 116/9.

Ruben Trumpelmann scored 35 off 32 balls (1x4, 2x6), while Nyasha Nyashadzaishe scored 20, but they never got going as XCO M&M Signs completed a comfortable victory.

On Sunday, BA Blasting registered their first win when they beat MR24/7 Namspire by 48 runs.

BA Blasting scored a competitive 191 for four wickets, with Lohan Louwrens contributing 62 off 43 balls (2x4, 6x6), Nico Loftie Eaton 30 off 15 balls (1x4, 2x6), Michau du Preez 29 not out (2x4, 1x6) and Nyasha Nyashadzaishe 41 not out (1x4, 3x6).

In MR24/7 Namspire's innings, Sean Silver scored 28, Karl Birkenstock 30 and Matthew de Gouveia 16, but they received little support, while Dylan Leicher ripped through the lower order, taking five wickets for 19 runs, including a hat trick.

They were pegged back to 98/7 when rain interrupted play and BA Blasting were adjudged the winners by 48 runs via the Duckworth Lewis method.