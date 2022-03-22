Zimbabwe: Amnesty International Condemns Madzibaba Veshanduko Assault

Amnesty International has condemned the brutal assault of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist Godfrey Karembera popularly known as Madzibaba Veshanduko saying the attack is a chilling reminder of the country's history of abuse of police during elections.

Responding to the assault of of Madzibaba veshanduko, Muleya Mwananyanda, Amnesty International's Deputy Director for Southern Africa called for an investigation into the assault of the popular CCC activist.

"This brutal and vicious assault against Godfrey Karembera is meant to intimidate political opposition supporters in Zimbabwe ahead of the upcoming by-elections. This attack is a chilling reminder of the country's history of unlawful use of force by police around elections.

"It sends a message to supporters of the opposition that they will pay a price for aligning with the political party of their choice.

"The police claim that Godfrey Karembera, known as Madzibaba Veshanduko, used abusive language against them or tried to deface the statue of Mbuya Nehanda holds no water. Police are trained to enforce the law and not to break it themselves - they must use the proper process to deal with suspected criminals including bringing them to court for a fair trial.

"The police in question must be investigated and those found responsible must be brought to justice," said Mwananyanda.

Madzibaba veshanduko was assaulted by police following his arrest in Harare Central Business District on Thursday morning. He is due to appear in court on Monday.