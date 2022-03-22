Rwanda: Two More Rotary Clubs Chartered in Rwanda

The District Governor (District 9150), Edgard Cyr Tougouma, chartered two new clubs, the Rotary Club of Kigali Seniors (RCKS) and the Rotary Club of Kigali Karisimbi (RCKK), at the Kigali Serena Hotel on March 19.

With the addition of the two clubs, Rwanda now has a total of ten rotary clubs with around 200 members.

District 9150 is made up of 100 clubs from ten African countries.

Gerald Mpyisi is the engaged president of RCKS, and Kelechi Anyanewu is the president of RCKK.

"Now that the club has been chartered, we will move forward and fulfill the expectations of our communities to the fullest," Mpysi added, highlighting the importance of this aspect of Rotary clubs.

Anyanewu of RCKK further stressed the importance of expanding Rotary's already existing relationship with Rwanda.

"Through increased membership drives and providing more community-based services to meet the peculiar needs within their immediate environment," he said.

The City of Kigali, which was represented at the event, agreed on this.

Paul Harris Fellows were also recognized by the District Governor at the ceremony. "Each of them donated at least $1,000," he stated, praising the ten contributors and encouraging more.

During the event, more Rotarians pledged to donate towards the cause.

A Paul Harris Fellow is an individual who contributes, or who has contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation. These donations are then in turn used to fund Rotary Foundation projects.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rotary International focuses on Peacebuilding and Conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education, and literacy, Economic and Community development, and protecting the environment.

These essential ideals must be reflected in Rotary Foundation projects.

Rwanda's Rotary Club (RC) was founded in 1966. RC Musanze, RC Butare, RC Kibungo, RC Kigali-Gasabo, RC Kigali-Mont Jali, RC Kigali-Virunga, RC Kigali Seniors, RC Kigali Karisimbi, and RC Kigali-Doyen - Rwanda's first Rotary Club - are the ten Rotary Clubs currently operating across the country.

Rotary International, which brings together international business and other professional leaders to perform humanitarian services around the world, is the umbrella organization for the Rwandan movement.

Rotary is made up of people who are passionate about improving the lives and livelihoods of the poor and underprivileged in society.