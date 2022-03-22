Rwanda: Districts Generate Rwf62 Billion Income From Forestry - Report

The districts across the country are annually reaping over Rwf62 billion from forestry, a new survey has indicated.

The income generation status was virtually presented during the celebration of International Day of Forests held on Monday, March 21.

The annual income, according to Spridio Nshimiyimana the acting Director General of Rwanda Forestry Authority, was tracked through a mini-survey that was conducted recently.

"Forests are contributing six percent to the National GDP and they are the main base of the tourism industry which generated $400 million in 2018," he said.

The study shows that traded timber originating from Rwandan forests is between 215,000 and 235,000m cubic metres per year.

The total value of traded timber could be around $76 million per year, while the wood sector employs over 75,000 people, the study shows.

Currently, forests occupy about 724,695 hectares which constitutes 30.4 percent of the country's land mass.

"We need to maintain that forest cover and use our forests in a more productive manner and private operatorss are mobilized in the forestry sector, especially to manage state forests," said Jeanne D'arc Mujawamariya, the minister for environment.

Of current forest cover, 53.5 percent are plantations, 18.1 percent are natural mountain rainforests, and 22.3 percent are wooded savannah while 6.1 percent are shrubs.

At least 80 percent of state-owned forests will be privatised by 2024 for better forest management and value addition.

"Forests provide shelter to people and habitat to biodiversity; are a source of food, medicine and clean water; and play a vital role in maintaining a stable global climate and environment. All of these elements taken together reinforce the message that forests are vital to the survival and wellbeing of mankind everywhere, all the seven billion of us," she said.

In order to reduce pressure on forests, the minister said that the government seeks to reduce dependency on biomass for cooking from 79.9 percent of households to 42 percent.

"We are seeking alternative sources of energy and promoting improved cooking stoves," he said.

A total investment of $1.37 billion is needed by 2030 to achieve the government's target of reducing charcoal use as a measure to salvage the country's forests.