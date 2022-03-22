Rwanda on High Alert as Yellow Fever Breaks Out in Region

The Ministry of Health has informed the general Rwandan public and international travellers visiting the country about the updated measures regarding the prevention of yellow fever.

Yellow fever is a serious, potentially deadly flu-like viral infection spread by a mosquito - Aedes Aegyptii. It is characterised by a high fever and jaundice. This jaundice or yellowing of the skin and eyes is the source for the name 'yellow fever.'

According to a statement by the ministry, all residents travelling to yellow fever endemic countries should be vaccinated at least 10 days before travelling.

However, to enter Rwanda, a yellow fever vaccination certificate is not required for travellers (whether residents or non-residents) coming from countries that are not endemic to the fever and without an active transmission outbreak of the disease.

On 5 March 2022, Kenya declared an outbreak of yellow fever in Isiolo County after the death of three people. More than 20 people were reported to have contracted the deadly viral disease in Isiolo in the previous month.

Yellow fever outbreaks occurred in nine African countries in 2021. These are; Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Niger, Nigeria and the Republic of Congo.

According to a press release by the health ministry, yellow fever vaccination certificate is mandatory to travellers coming from yellow fever endemic countries and any country with active yellow fever transmission outbreak.

For the travellers coming from an active yellow fever transmission outbreak country or have recently visited one within 24 days, the Ministry said they will be allowed if they have a valid yellow fever vaccination certificate, have fever of less than 38.5 Celsius degree and consent to self-report any symptoms for 6 days.

"A traveller (resident/non-resident) who has a fever of less (≥38.5 ºC) will be allowed to enter Rwanda if he/she consents for isolation and further investigation of yellow fever," reads part of the press release.

Moreover, a traveller with an invalid yellow fever certificate (less than 10 days of vaccination) will be quarantined until the certificate becomes valid and a traveller coming from a country with active yellow fever transmission or known endemic country without yellow fever vaccination certificate will be vaccinated upon entry, according to the Ministry.

The statement also specified that no entry will be allowed to a traveller who does not consent to the preventive measures and that the cost related to quarantine and vaccination will be covered by the traveller.

According to the ministry, those who already have a "for life" yellow fever vaccine will not be required to take a new one. People who have not yet taken it are the ones required to do so ten days before travelling.

People with a vaccination certificate that has validity for 10 years are urged to go back to RBC Gikondo Branch at the Office of Vaccination Programme to get a "for life" vaccine.