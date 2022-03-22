Rwanda: REG Shift Focus to National Basketball League

After their brilliant display in the group stages of the Basketball Africa League in Dakar, Senegal this month, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club have now embarked on defending the local league title.

Last week, REG successfully qualified for the 2022 BAL playoffs, a feat they achieved on top of leading the Sahara Conference which had six teams from various countries, including US Monastir from Tunisia, SLAC from Guinea, DUC from Senegal, Ferroviario de Beira from Mozambique and AS Sale from Morocco.

The team returned to the country last week. After a brief period of rest, they are now gearing for local basketball action.

"Now our attention has turned to the new season. The players rested for two days after finishing the BAL in Senegal. We start training on Monday," said Henry Mwinuka, the head coach of the club.

The regular season of local basketball started on March 11.

"Our players are ready because they have been playing in an international tournament. So they are going to continue with the league," he added.

On Sunday, REG's rivals Patriots Basketball Club lost 80-73 to APR at the Amahoro out-door stadium.

Last season, REG was crowned the national basketball league after beating local rivals Patriots in the best-of-three finals.