Rwanda: APR Are Still in Title Race, Says Coach Adil Errade

21 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR head coach Mohamed Adil Errade has fired a warning to rivals SC Kiyovu that his side will fight tooth and nail to retain the Rwanda premier league title.

During an exclusive interview with Times Sport on Monday, Errade urged his players to remain grounded and focused as they fight to retain the league title.

Adil's warning follows his side's narrow 1-0 victory over Rutsiro FC at Kigali stadium - thanks to a lone goal from Yves Mugunga in the 74th minute.

"I am not satisfied with our recent performance. We would be in a much better position for the title if we had not lost to Musanze and held to a draw by Mukura. However, the win over Rutsiro on Sunday boosted our morale and that will help in our title challenge," Adil said.

APR will play against Rayon Sports on March 26 in a match that will decide the destination of this year's league trophy.

In a separate interview, SC Kiyovu head coach Francis Christian Haringingo said his players are aware of the mounting pressure in the race and are ready to stand firm and stay at the summit of the league table.

"There is no room for any mistake at this particular stage, every game is a must-win and we know what is required of us to win the championship," Haringingo emphasized.

After 22 match rounds, SC Kiyovu tops the table with 50 points, two ahead of second-placed APR.

Mukura is in third position with 38 points while AS Kigali completes the top four with 36 points.

