Rwanda Players Abroad - Emeran Stars for Manchester United

It was a weekend of mixed feelings for Rwandan players abroad as Noam Emeran continued his fine form for the U-23 side of Manchester United in the Premier League 2 whereas the likes of Meddie Kagere tasted heavy defeat in the continental campaign.

Times Sport brings you a wrap up of how Rwandan players abroad fared over the weekend.

England

Noam Emeran set up the first goal that was scored by Charlie Savage and lasted 61 minutes as Manchester United U-23 beat Everton 3-0 in the premier league 2

George Lewis Ishimwe was an unused substitute for the Arsenal U-23 in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace in the London derby.

CAF Confederations Cup

Meddie Kagere played for Simba SC who got battered 3-0 by ASEC Mimosa at Abidjan in Group D of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Portugal

Ange Mutsinzi was not in the CD Trofense squad which stayed at home and drew 1-1 with Chaves

France

In the French CFA league, central midfielder Bryan Ngwabije made way for Mansour Belarbi in the second half as Lyon La Duchere lost 3-2 at home to Saint-Priest.

Belgium

Midfield enforcer Djihad Bizimana was an unused substitute for KMSK in their 2-1 away win over Royal Mouscron.

Midfielder Samuel Gueulette replaced Jordan Henri in the 65th minute as runaway second division league leaders RAAL La Louvière lost 3-1 to Tubize.

Denmark

Sanders Ngabo featured for 64 minutes in the heart of midfield for Lyngby who gave Esbjerg a 3-0 mailing.

Botswana

Bertrand Iradukunda played 70 minutes for Township Rollers who lost 1-0 to Masitaoka.

Armenia

Salomon Nirisarike was an unused substitute for FC Urartu who lost 1-0 at home to Pyunik Yerevan

Bangladesh

Emery Bayisenge played full throttle in central defence for Saif SC who lost 3-2 to Bashundhara Kings.