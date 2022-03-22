Tunisia Participates in 13th Meeting of 'Monaco Blue Initiative'

21 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia represented by Minister of Environment Leila Chikhaoui is taking part in the 13th edition of the Monaco Blue Initiative held from March 20 to 21 at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco.

The Monaco Blue Initiative is co-organised by the Oceanographic Institute - Prince Albert I Foundation of Monaco and the Prince Albert II Foundation of Monaco.

It is a unique platform for debate that brings together major players in Ocean conservation and governance to reflect on the key challenges facing the future ocean, according to a statement issued by the Prince Albert II Foundation of Monaco Monday.

This event, which will be attended by Prince Albert II of Monaco and the United States Special Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry, aims to encourage exchanges between private sector companies, scientists, policy makers, major international organizations and civil society.

The aim is to explore and promote synergies between the protection of the marine environment and the development of a truly sustainable blue economy.

Launched in 2010 by Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monaco Blue Initiative is held every year as part of Monaco Ocean Week, a week of exchanges, analyses and awareness-raising to better understand the challenges facing the oceans in the future.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X