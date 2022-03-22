Tunisia Participates in 13th Meeting of 'Monaco Blue Initiative'

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia represented by Minister of Environment Leila Chikhaoui is taking part in the 13th edition of the Monaco Blue Initiative held from March 20 to 21 at the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco.

The Monaco Blue Initiative is co-organised by the Oceanographic Institute - Prince Albert I Foundation of Monaco and the Prince Albert II Foundation of Monaco.

It is a unique platform for debate that brings together major players in Ocean conservation and governance to reflect on the key challenges facing the future ocean, according to a statement issued by the Prince Albert II Foundation of Monaco Monday.

This event, which will be attended by Prince Albert II of Monaco and the United States Special Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry, aims to encourage exchanges between private sector companies, scientists, policy makers, major international organizations and civil society.

The aim is to explore and promote synergies between the protection of the marine environment and the development of a truly sustainable blue economy.

Launched in 2010 by Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Monaco Blue Initiative is held every year as part of Monaco Ocean Week, a week of exchanges, analyses and awareness-raising to better understand the challenges facing the oceans in the future.