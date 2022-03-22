Tunisia: Results of Online National Consultation Unable to Bring in Political Alternatives, Says Soumoud Coalition

21 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The coalition "Soumoud" said the results of the online national consultation do not allow the President of the Republic to design political alternatives.

Besides a weak content unable to underlie political reforms, the Consultation has failed to attract the interest of Tunisians since the participation rate does not exceed 5% of the target population, said the Coalition.

In a statement issued Monday, "Soumoud" called on Saied to spare the country the risks of "improvised and unstudied" political reforms that could permanently undermine the democratic transition in Tunisia.

It also called on him to involve, in this process, experts as well as civil and political forces that were not part of the "system of terrorism and corruption that prevailed before July 25, 2021.

According to the Coalition, the project presented by some members of Saied's presidential campaign cannot replace the system based on representative democracy.

Moreover, "Soumoud" urged democratic political actors and civil society components to launch consultations in order to develop a common project of political reforms that contains the guarantees of the rule of law and fundamental freedoms.

The National Consultation effectively launched online last January 15 ended on March 20.

According to its website, only 534,915 citizens participated the consultation.

