Tunisia Calls On International Community to Consolidate Content of UN References Against All Forms of Racial Discrimination

21 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia, on Monday, called on the international community to endorse and consolidate the content of the UN references against all forms of racial discrimination in view of the challenges of the current international scene.

This call was made at the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which coincides with March 21 each year, read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad.

It called, in this context, to respect the requirements of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, the provisions of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action and the International Decade of People of African Descent.

Tunisia reiterated its commitment to fight against all forms of racial discrimination, going beyond defending the rights of an ethnic or religious minority to defend international peace and security and prevent crimes against humanity.

In its statement, the Ministry considered that despite developments in this area, the phenomena of discrimination, stigmatisation, hatred and intolerance have not ceased to exacerbate and spread in many societies, whether through direct practice or online.

It added that the COVID-19 crisis has reinforced, as demonstrated by recent UN statistics, the various aspects of this discrimination, hence the need to redouble efforts at the local and international levels to adopt measures to combat these destructive phenomena, according to the same statement.

The Ministry welcomed the decision of the United Nations General Assembly on the proclamation of August 31 of each year "International Day of People of African Descent", and the decision adopted unanimously on August 2, 2021, for the establishment of a permanent international forum for people of African descent.

The Ministry also expressed its support for the call by the High Commissioner for Human Rights for the adoption of what she called a "Transformative Agenda" to fight discrimination and end impunity.

Tunisia has put in place legislative systems for the fight against racial discrimination, including the decision to abolish slavery in 1846 and the adoption of Law No. 50 of 2018 on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination, the ministry added in its statement.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X