Tunisia: Scientific Research - Ten Tunisian, Algerian Universities Sign Cooperation Agreement

Tunis/Tunisia — A cooperation agreement involving 10 Tunisian and Algerian universities in border regions to implement joint research projects was inked on Monday by the Tunisian and Algerian ministries of higher education and scientific research.

The agreement was signed during a two-day conference in Tunis (March 21-22) by presidents of the Gafsa, Gabes, Sfax, Kairouan and Jendouba universities (Tunisia) and their counterparts at the head of Al-Oued, Souk Harras, Tébessa, Annaba and Taref universities (Algeria).

The agreement aims to network research projects between signing universities,

said Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Moncef Boukthir. It is also designed to establish cooperation between their research labs, promote the setting up of graduate schools and joint training programmes and boost the exchange of students, professors and researchers.

A joint steering committee was set up to follow up the implementation of research programmes. It will be tasked with planning, monitoring and appraisal of cooperation activities.

The minister commended the long-standing cooperation, mainly in scientific research. Some 100 joint scientific research projects were funded over the past 10 years, he said.

Algerian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Abdelbaki Benziane said partnership in higher education and scientific research will see a qualitative leap after the signing of this agreement and many others to come, especially as focus is laid on food security, agriculture, water, artificial intelligence and digitisation.

Acting Director General of Scientific Research Hilmi Merdasi announced the launch of 25 joint scientific research projects and 6 laboratories of excellence selected by the Joint Scientific Commission.

As part of these projects, Tunisian and Algerian research teams will conduct joint works in several fields related to health, environment, energy and ICT.