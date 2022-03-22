Tunisia: Scientific Research - Ten Tunisian, Algerian Universities Sign Cooperation Agreement

21 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A cooperation agreement involving 10 Tunisian and Algerian universities in border regions to implement joint research projects was inked on Monday by the Tunisian and Algerian ministries of higher education and scientific research.

The agreement was signed during a two-day conference in Tunis (March 21-22) by presidents of the Gafsa, Gabes, Sfax, Kairouan and Jendouba universities (Tunisia) and their counterparts at the head of Al-Oued, Souk Harras, Tébessa, Annaba and Taref universities (Algeria).

The agreement aims to network research projects between signing universities,

said Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Moncef Boukthir. It is also designed to establish cooperation between their research labs, promote the setting up of graduate schools and joint training programmes and boost the exchange of students, professors and researchers.

A joint steering committee was set up to follow up the implementation of research programmes. It will be tasked with planning, monitoring and appraisal of cooperation activities.

The minister commended the long-standing cooperation, mainly in scientific research. Some 100 joint scientific research projects were funded over the past 10 years, he said.

Algerian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Abdelbaki Benziane said partnership in higher education and scientific research will see a qualitative leap after the signing of this agreement and many others to come, especially as focus is laid on food security, agriculture, water, artificial intelligence and digitisation.

Acting Director General of Scientific Research Hilmi Merdasi announced the launch of 25 joint scientific research projects and 6 laboratories of excellence selected by the Joint Scientific Commission.

As part of these projects, Tunisian and Algerian research teams will conduct joint works in several fields related to health, environment, energy and ICT.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X