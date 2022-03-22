Tunisia: Coronavirus - Bizerte Records Seven More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Bizerte recorded 7 more coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, after the results of 189 laboratory tests were released.

Therefore, the number of COVID-19 cases in the region has risen to 42,380 cases since the emergence of the virus, including 40,385 recoveries and 1352 deaths, Ibtissem Mechregui, member of the monitoring at the local health directorate told TAP Monday.

The same source said the rate of positivity has now declined to 3.7% in the region where three patients are currently admitted to COVID hospitals.