Tunisia: BCT Seeking to Involve Fintech Start-Ups in Process of Digitising Payments

Tunis/Tunisia — A Hackathon was recently held to select a shared platform for the aggregation of digital payments of major Tunisian public billers, said the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

This platform will make it possible for payment service providers to interface easily via the electronic payment centres with major billers as well as users to pay their bills online by using all online payment channels.

Eight Tunisian Fintechs attended this 3-day event held at the new space dedicated to innovation "BCT-LAB" at the initiative of the Société Monétique Tunisie (SMT) with the technical assistance of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

Chairing the closing ceremony of the Hackathon, BCT Governor Marouane El Abassi put emphasis on digitising government payments so as to promote financial inclusion, de-cash and transparency of exchanges.

He also stressed the need to involve Tunisian start-ups and Fintechs in strategic projects for the digitisation of payments so as to allow them to emerge as "new champions in the Tunisian economy".

"The BCT is committed, as part of its digital payments strategy, to develop all necessary prerequisites; regulatory, institutional and operational so as to encourage access to and use of digital payment services. The goal is "to anchor a logic of consultation and synergy between all the actors of the ecosystem deemed favorable to the promotion of full interoperability," BCT Governor added.