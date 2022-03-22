Tunisia: Former President of the Bar Association Released From Prison

Tunis/Tunisia — Former president of the Bar Association Abderrazak Kilani was released from prison, his lawyer Mohamed Hedfi said Monday. In a statement to TAP, Hedfi added that the investigating judge at the military court has closed the investigation in this case and decided the release of the former Bar president

For his part, Hosni Beji, a member of the defence lawyers group of Kilani, confirmed the release of his client and stressed that the prosecutor at the military court has not appealed the decision.

Earlier this month, the investigating judge at the Military Court of First Instance in Tunis issued a detention warrant against Abderrazek Kilani over a verbal exchange he had with security officers outside the Habib Bougatfa hospital in Bizerte where his client, Noureddine Bhiri, a member of the Ennahdha movement, had been admitted.

Kilani was sued for membership in a group likely to "disturb the public order" and whose purpose is "to commit an offence or oppose the execution of a law, contempt for a public official by words and threats in the exercise of his duties, attempt to cause, by means of disturbances and fraudulent maneuvers, an individual or collective cessation of work and incitement of security forces to rebellion.

For the defense lawyers of the former president of the bar, the arrest of their client is illegal and seems to be prepared since the press conference of the Minister of the Interior held in January.

"The latter was not content to make accusations against him, but deliberately adapted the facts and instructed the anti-terrorist squad to entrust the case to the public prosecutor at the Military Court," they lamented.