Tunisia: 'Tounesna', A Space for Reintegration of Tunisian Migrants Inaugurated in Gafsa

Tunis/Tunisia — "Tounesna" a space to assist the reintegration of Tunisian migrants voluntarily returned to the country was inaugurated Monday at the headquarters of the Office of Tunisians Abroad (OTE) in Gafsa, in the presence of Minister of Social Affairs Malek Ezzahi.

The project is carried out by the OTE in coordination with several relevant structures, including the French office of immigration and integration and is funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Tunisia.

Local delegate of OTE in Gafsa Khaled Ben Hassan told TAP this space, the fourth of 9 spaces scheduled across the governorates, aims to facilitate the economic and social integration of Tunisian migrants returning home by providing them with financial assistance of €6,000 to set up their own business.

The Minister of Social Affairs told reporters the space "Tounesna" is an opportunity to accompany and integrate Tunisian migrants voluntarily returning home, through funding micro projects.