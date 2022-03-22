Tunisia: 'Tounesna', A Space for Reintegration of Tunisian Migrants Inaugurated in Gafsa

21 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Tounesna" a space to assist the reintegration of Tunisian migrants voluntarily returned to the country was inaugurated Monday at the headquarters of the Office of Tunisians Abroad (OTE) in Gafsa, in the presence of Minister of Social Affairs Malek Ezzahi.

The project is carried out by the OTE in coordination with several relevant structures, including the French office of immigration and integration and is funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Tunisia.

Local delegate of OTE in Gafsa Khaled Ben Hassan told TAP this space, the fourth of 9 spaces scheduled across the governorates, aims to facilitate the economic and social integration of Tunisian migrants returning home by providing them with financial assistance of €6,000 to set up their own business.

The Minister of Social Affairs told reporters the space "Tounesna" is an opportunity to accompany and integrate Tunisian migrants voluntarily returning home, through funding micro projects.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X