Tunisia: Two Thirds of Tunisians Do Not Have Bank Account - Observatory

21 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Two thirds of Tunisians do not have a bank account, president of the Observatory of Financial Inclusion Abdelatif Hedia said Monday, stressing that access to a bank account remains an obstacle for a large segment of the population.

In a statement to TAP, the official said one third of Tunisians with a bank account use it only to withdraw their monthly salaries, adding that 9% of this category are active people while the rest perform only three operations per month.

Financial inclusion remains "low" in Tunisia, he pointed out, saying a bill to strengthen the bancarisation of Tunisians was presented in 2020, but was not examined.

He added that some legislation such as the law of social and solidarity economy and the law of participatory investment that were supposed to provide an answer to this problem, remained dead letter.

The president of the observatory called, in this regard, to revise the legislative framework organising this sector to encourage financial inclusion among Tunisians.

