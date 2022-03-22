Tunisia: Fazaa International Championships World Para-Athletics Grand Prix - Ahmed Ben Moslah Wins Gold Medal in Shot Put

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian Paralympic athlete Ahmed Ben Moslah (Shot Put, F 37) offered Tunisia its second gold medal at the Fazaa International Championships World Para-Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, with a throw of 14.23 m.

Earlier, Paralympic champion Walid Ktila bagged a gold medal in the 800m Wheelchair race (t34), running the distance in 1'44"33.

Some 450 athletes from 43 countries including Tunisia are taking part in this 13th edition of the Fazza Championships, the first event of the season of the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, held from March 21 to 24, 2022.

Besides Walid Ktila and Ahmed Ben Moslah, Tunisia is also represented by Mohamed Farhat Chida, Raouaa Tlili and Nourhène Belhaj Salem.